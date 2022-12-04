Packers vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears (3-9) face the rival Green Bay Packers (4-8) in a game where the winner will collect their 787th all-time franchise win, which would be the most in the NFL’s history. The Bears picked up win number 786 on October 24 in New England while the Packers notched 786 on November 13 against the Cowboys.
The league was hoping the Packers would pass Chicago way back on week two’s Sunday Night Football, but Chicago’s week one win coupled with Green Bay’s week one defeat soured those plans.
But now the NFL gets a do-over today at Noon.
Here’s everything you need to know about this week 13 matchup.
GAME TIME
The Bears and Packers kickoff at Noon (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
TELEVISION
The game can be found on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call (just like last week), and if you live in the green of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.
ODDS
Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 4.5-point underdog with the over/under at 45.
RADIO
Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.
The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.
STREAMING
