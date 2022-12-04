Packers vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears (3-9) face the rival Green Bay Packers (4-8) in a game where the winner will collect their 787th all-time franchise win, which would be the most in the NFL’s history. The Bears picked up win number 786 on October 24 in New England while the Packers notched 786 on November 13 against the Cowboys.

The league was hoping the Packers would pass Chicago way back on week two’s Sunday Night Football, but Chicago’s week one win coupled with Green Bay’s week one defeat soured those plans.

But now the NFL gets a do-over today at Noon.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 13 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Packers kickoff at Noon (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets to the game, or any game for that matter, check out our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call (just like last week), and if you live in the green of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 4.5-point underdog with the over/under at 45.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

STREAMING

You can get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

STARTER Chicago Bears Pullover Jacket $160 It’s back: HOMAGE is proud to reissue the iconic STARTER NFL Pullover jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified nineties throwback, this water-resistant jacket built for every team in the league features a classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, quilted satin interior, front and back team patch and adjustable hood. $160 at Homage

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

Join us every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. (CT) on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for The Gambler’s Den, Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk prop bets, make game picks, and go over fantasy football decisions.