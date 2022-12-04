Bears vs Packers Postgame | Bear With Me

The Chicago Bears played their thirteenth game of the season against the Green Bay Packers and walked out with a bizarre 6th loss in a row. Robert Schmitz is recording his post-game show with WCG’s own Taylor Doll LIVE right here on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

2nd City Gridiron is our fun and exciting video home, so hit the link and help us grow that brand! If you’d like to support the growth of WCG’s YouTube Channel, 2nd City Gridiron, simply liking our videos and watching it all the way through does more than you’d think!

Once the show is recorded Robert will publish it on our podcast channel and embed it down below. Make sure to check it out!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!