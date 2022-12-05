Picks and Profits: Saints at Bucs

The New Orleans Saints take a shot this year, for some unknown reason, and pushed chips into the middle of the table, trading away next year’s first round pick for the chance to add to their offense in this year’s draft. The problem with that is when you lose twice as many football games as you win, you’re giving up the chance to rebuild your team’s future. What a weird decision by the Saints and what a disaster this season is, sitting at 4-8.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers similarly pushed in chips to the middle of the table, making one more run with Tom Brady and their core of Super Bowl champion players. Their year has been a disaster in its own right, currently sitting under .500 like the rest of the division. Tonight is their chance to square their record and take some semblance of control of their destiny here. If they can just not fall on their face, they may get into the postseason with a home playoff game. Once there, nothing else really matters and Tom Brady can take over.

For the game, you can’t feel good about either team right now given how their season’s have unfolded. The Bucs have struggled to put away bad teams all year and hey, the Saints are a bad team! If I had to pick a side, I’d take the Saints to at least keep it within the field goal for the cover and as gross as it sounds, I’d lean the under with the Bucs defense as the only consistently viable unit in this matchup.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at in this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.