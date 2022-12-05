Bears vs Packers: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears did what they've done the last month with Justin Fields at quarterback. They looked solid on offense while their defense struggled, and they made a few critical mistakes. In this 28 to 19 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the defense fought hard, but they didn't have the overall talent to come through. They held Packer QB Aaron Rodgers to just 182 passing yards, but they didn't record any sacks, any quarterback hits, or snag any takeaways.

Rodgers was comfortable most of the afternoon, and while he was a bit off, he was still able to work through all his progressions and keep the chains moving. Green Bay also ran the ball 32 times for 175 yards while rolling up 18 fourth-quarter points.

The Bears outgained the Packers 409 yards to 357 and were better on third-down conversions, 54.5% to 46.2%. Green Bay was flagged for 2 penalties for 20 yards, while Chicago was hit with 5 for 63. The Packers had the time of possession edge, 32:28 to 27:32.

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields missed one week with a left shoulder injury, and if he had had his way, he would have played through it last week. Even though he was cleared to play, yesterday's game plan seemed to be cognizant of allowing as few hits on him as possible. There were very few called QB runs, and the second-half game plan skewed a bit run-heavy. You may subscribe to a tank conspiracy from the coaching staff, and that's your prerogative, but I didn't see it that way.

In the game, Fields rushed for 71 yards on 6 carries and a TD while throwing for 254 yards on 20 of 25 passing, 2 fourth-quarter interceptions, and a passer rating of 75.7.

Even with the odd playcalling, Fields is still setting records.

The #NFL just shared a few records set by #Bears Justin Fields.



He's the 1st QB in the Super Bowl era to rush for a TD in 6 consecutive games. His 3 rushing TDs of at least 50 yds this year are the most in a single season by a QB in NFL history, & the most by a QB in the SB era. — 2nd City Gridiron (@2ndCityGridiron) December 5, 2022

David Montgomery had 14 carries for 61 yards (4.4 ypc) and a TD, and he caught 4 for 6 yards.

Equanimous St. Brown had 3 receptions for 85 yards.

Cole Kmet had 6 catches for 72 yards.

Chase Claypool had 28 yards on 5 receptions, but he also lost a fumble.

N'Keal Harry had a 49-yard catch.

DEFENSE

UDFA rookie Jack Sanborn led the Bears in tackles again, this time with 10 and a tackle for loss, and he added a tackle on special teams.

Fellow UDFA rookie Jaylon Jones had 8 tackles, and UDFA rookie Josh Blackwell had 4 tackles on D and another in the third phase.

Dominique Robinson had 5 tackles, and Elijah Hicks had 3 tackles and another on special teams.

Nicholas Morrow had 6 tackles.

DeAndre Houston-Carson picked up 5 tackles and a TFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos was 1 of 2 on extra points and 2 of 3 on field goals.

Trenton Gill had 1 punt for 39 yards.

Velus Jones returned 4 kicks for 114 yards.

Rookie UDFA A.J. Thomas had a tackle.

To check out the complete Bears vs Packers box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.