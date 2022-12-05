The Bear’s Den, December 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE TANK SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields’ shoulder injury non-factor in Packers game - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ shoulder injury was the focus of all the talk leading up to the Bears-Packers Week 13 game, and Fields came out the other side feeling good.

Bears’ Cairo Santos on missed kicks: ‘Just gotta do my job’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Cairo Santos didn’t make excuses after the Bears loss to the Packers for missing a point-after try and having a blocked field goal.

Bears roster risers and fallers in loss to Packers in NFL Week 13 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields threw two key interceptions at the end of the game, but he still played very well overall.

Bears roster risers and fallers in loss to Packers in NFL Week 13 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields threw two key interceptions at the end of the game, but he still played very well overall.

Something felt different about this Bears loss to Packers - 670 The Score - The Beas lost 28-19 to the Packers on Sunday, but because of Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, it also felt like the balance of power in the rivalry could begin to tilt soon.

Bernstein: Don’t lose sight of what’s going on for Bears - 670 The Score - Amid the gutting of the roster and hoarding of money and draft capital that define this painful bottoming-out of the Bears, we’re able to know more good things each week about the development of their already record-setting quarterback.

Ellis: ‘Tank wins’ are a necessary evil for Bears - 670 The Score - It’s probably for the best that the Bears lost 28-19 to the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. Just don’t tell anyone in the locker room that.

Bears grades: Aaron Rodgers is inevitable - 670 The Score - After controlling the game for much of the day, the Bears collapsed in the fourth quarter as the Packers rallied for a 28-19 win Sunday at Soldier Field.

3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-19 loss to Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at Justin Fields’ long touchdown runs, Cole Kmet’s uptick in production and what’s next for the 3-10 Bears.

Bears’ Justin Fields needs to finish what he started - Chicago Sun-Times - The quarterback made big strides in the passing game against the Packers, but two interceptions late hurt his team.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘I just gotta do my job’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Santos missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked by the Packers.

Chicago Bears grades: Taking stock after yet another loss to the Packers - CHGO - Mark Carman of the CHGO Bears Podcast gets out his red pen for the Bears' sixth straight loss.

Despite loss to Packers, Justin Fields creates more hope for the Bears future - CHGO - Justin Fields had one of his best performances of the year against the Packers after returning from his shoulder injury. Fields continues to prove he has "it."

CHGO Bears Podcast: The Chicago Bears drop another heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers - CHGO - Justin Fields made history again with another touchdown run over 50 yards in the first half. Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears found a way to lose to the Green Bay Packers again, scoring only three points in the second half and giving up 18 in the fourth quarter. Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr.

Bears observations: Justin Fields' return not enough in 28-19 loss vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the Packers on Sunday. But they crumbled in the second half, and Justin Fields couldn't deliver a game-winning drive to save them.

Justin Fields explains late-game interception in loss vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaire Alexander's interception of Justin FIelds with under three minutes to play ended the Bears' comeback hopes. But it wasn't the Bears quarterback's fault.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL overtime rules and procedures - ProFootballTalk - When a NFL game ends in a tie, the game continues with overtime.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Wiltfong: Bears don’t have enough and fall to the Packers 28 to 19 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears come up short against the Packers again.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.