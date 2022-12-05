2023 NFL Draft Order: Bears currently at 2nd overall

Another week, another loss.

The Chicago Bears fell to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 28 to 19 dropping their record to 3-10 on the season. The Bears maintained their draft position from the previous week and would draft second behind the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft coming up in April.

However, even though the Bears don’t play this week, they may lose draft positioning. The tiebreaker for draft order is strength of schedule. The Denver Broncos and the LA Rams both sit at 3-9 and their draft positioning (Seattle has Denver’s pick and Detroit has the Rams) is currently at 3rd and 4th respectively. Both the Rams and Broncos have a weaker strength of schedule than Chicago so a loss next week (Rams are home vs Raiders, Broncos are home vs Chiefs) would drop them into a tie with Chicago at 3-10 and in that scenario, both teams would jump the Bears dropping Chicago to 4th overall in the draft.

For those interested, the Bears win total over/under is now 3.5 with the vig being -200 (meaning you have to bet $2 to win $1) on the over. So Vegas isn’t certain if the Bears will win another game, but they’re leaning towards them winning just one more down the stretch.

If you are one that’s going to watch draft position the rest of the way, if the Bears do in fact win one more game, they would draft no worse than 8th. Any wins down the stretch by Arizona, Jacksonville, New Orleans or Carolina would ensure the Bears would be picking in front of them.

The LA Rams and the Denver Broncos are the two teams that Bears fans should be focused on hoping they win another game or two down the stretch, but the way both are playing, that may be a long shot.