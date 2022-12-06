The Bear’s Den, December 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE ST. BROWN SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Eberflus has confidence Fields will come up big in clutch - 670 The Score - Perhaps more than any other position in sports, quarterbacks are so closely associated with winning. It’s the defining trait for each player who holds the job.

St. Brown: Alexander apologized for calling me a ‘scrub’ - 670 The Score - Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has apologized to Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for calling him a “scrub” after Green Bay’s 28-19 win at Chicago on Sunday, St. Brown told reporters Monday.

Emma: Bears fandom seems fractured in difficult season - 670 The Score - The Bears dropped their sixth straight game with a 28-19 loss to the rival Packers on Sunday, the continuation of a difficult season that has caused a divide among the team’s fan base.

Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown reacts to ex-teammate calling him a ‘scrub’ - Chicago Sun-Times - St. Brown received an apology text from Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday, but he didn’t know what it was for. On Monday morning, he found out.

Bears film study: Analyzing Justin Fields’ long run, best throw and interception - Chicago Sun-Times - Breaking down Fields’ day, from the thrill of another touchdown run to the pain of a game-changing interception against the rival Packers:

Battle over Ryan Field in Evanston could be a seminar for the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Northwestern University is trying to win over neighbors with plans to bring concerts to the home of the Wildcats.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ frustration boiling over? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses whether Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is showing signs of frustration.

Cairo Santos’ recent slump is no reason to lose faith in the kicker - CHGO - Cairo Santos missed two kicks in the loss to the Packers, but that is no reason to lose faith in the Bears’ kicker.

Why Justin Fields’ game vs. Packers was one of his best as Bears’ QB - NBC Sports Chicago - The stats won’t show it, but Justin Fields’ game Sunday vs. the Packers was everything the Bears want to see heading into Year 3.

Why Bears’ Matt Eberflus had no issue with play-calling in Packers loss - NBC Sports Chicago - Luke Getsy’s play-calling in the second half vs. the Packers deserves further examination, but Matt Eberflus stands by the offensive plan of attack in the critical moments Sunday.

Bears snap count: N’Keal Harry makes most of limited chances - NBC Sports Chicago - N’Keal Harry plans to seize the opportunity given to him during the final month of the season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers seal of approval good enough for Jaylon Johnson - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears cornerback knows he will have a tough time getting Pro Bowl recognition without any interceptions — especially on a 3-10 Bears team. But a Rodgers compliment (“Jaylon is a premier player.”) is all the validation he needs. “I take pride in that,” Johnson said.

Matt LaFleur “absolutely” would want Aaron Rodgers back in 2023 - ProFootballTalk - The Packers have reached their bye week with a 5-8 record, which puts them in third place in the NFC North.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Panthers officially waive Baker Mayfield - ProFootballTalk - The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is officially over.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Berckes & Wiltfong’s Bear & Balanced, Bears vs Jets: A day after recap of the game - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester rewatched the Bears vs Packers game to ready themselves for today’s Bear & Balanced

Householder: Don’t re-write Aaron Rodgers good-bye to Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - If this is the last time I have to see No. 12 torture the Bears, it will sit just fine with me

Leming’s 10 Bears Takes: Justin Fields returns, second-half miscues, and much more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears Heading into the bye week at (3-10) after another bad fourth quarter in Week 13. Their Week 14 bye will be welcomed, but things won’t get any easier over the final four games.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Packers - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 19 to 28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Infante’s Notes: Pro-tank crowd wins but Bears fall to Packers again - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears lose their sixth game in a row as their preparation for a high draft pick continues.

Zimmerman: The best tailgate during Chicago’s winter months is the home tailgate! - Windy City Gridiron - Why deal with the elements when the home tailgate is such a good option?

