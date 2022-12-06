Hot Take Tuesday: An Era ended on Sunday

So the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers (again) 28 to 19. If you sat there on your sofa on Sunday afternoon with your head down, then you didn’t watch the same game I did.

It’s over folks, it’s over.

This Aaron Rodgers dominance is O-V-E-R. Did the Packers win? Sure. Does it matter? No, it doesn’t, and I hope every Bears fan understands this.

Aaron Rodgers looked like a pedestrian quarterback. He did practically nothing in the game. The man threw for 182 yards. The man completed less than 60% of his passes. He converted one 3rd down through the air (out of four chances) in the second half. And he played that poorly while the Bears, forget sacks, didn’t have ONE QB hit on him. He had all day to throw, and he looked like Andy Dalton.

Justin Fields on the other hand completed 80% of his passes. EIGHTY. Were they all dink and dunk? No! He averaged over 10 yards an attempt! Oh and by the way he took off for another highlight reel 55-yard touchdown where nobody on the defense could catch him.

Justin Fields ran circles around Aaron Rodgers and it wasn’t even close. Bears fans know it, and Packers fans know it too. Packers fans can be all excited that they beat the Bears again. They can think Aaron Rodgers owned the Bears yet again, but all that happened on Sunday was that the Packers proved that their roster is better than the Bears’ roster.

Something totally opposite was proven at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is no longer king of the North. He may be back next year, he may be on a new team next year, he may retire, but what I do know is that he won’t be dominating the Chicago Beas anymore.

So Packers fans can gloat about this one last win. Let’em. This win doesn’t matter. What we saw on the field does. This division isn’t Rodgers’ anymore, and it certainly looks like it’s going to be Justin Fields owning teams in the very near future.

Quick Hits