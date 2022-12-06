Breaking down a bizarre Bears rushing attack, growth from Justin Fields, and more from the Packers loss

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Packers game! A link to the stream is available below.
Personal Note: My baby is 13 weeks old and refuses to sleep, so thank you for Bearing with Me on the slightly more disorganized streams. I hope to settle things as he lets my wife and I sleep a bit more!
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- Justin Fields threw the ball a lot! How did he do?
- What on earth happened in that offensive 3rd quarter?
- The Bears trotted out ~8 new run designs — what worked? What didn’t?
- Who, if anyone, played well on defense?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
Loading comments...