Bears Reacts Survey: Week 14 Confidence check

The Chicago Bears may be stacking losses, but they’re also inching closer to a top-five draft pick. Losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday didn’t have the same sting as in years past because we got to see Justin Fields make some more history while having his best passing game of the season.

Did you realize that from week 7 to now, Fields has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL?

Fields’ play is the sole reason our confidence has been relatively high in the franchise while the team is (3-10), and while there are still some that don’t fully believe he has “Franchise QB” upside, the numbers disagree.

His running ability is like a cheat code, but his passing has continued to improve every week, and the future is bright for this team.

