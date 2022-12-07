Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 13 vs Green Bay Packers

Before Sunday's loss against the Green Bay Packers, there were 777 days since the Chicago Bears' last game where they didn't allow a sack. That matchup on October 18, 2020, was a Chicago victory against the Panthers, and it featured Nick Foles dropping back to pass 40 times. He had one scramble for 7 yards and completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The quick pass was a big part of Matt Nagy's game plan that day, but the defense led the way with two interceptions, four sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The 2022 version of the Bears has called more than 40 passes just once this season, week six against Washington, when Justin Fields had 27 pass attempts, was sacked five times and scrambled ten times, which adds up to 42 “called” pass plays.

This season, the Bears still lead the league by being sacked 13.1% of the time, and their 42 sacks taken are tied for second most with the Rams, which is only behind the 46 allowed by the Colts.

The Bears face two formidable defenses out of their bye week, Philly and Buffalo, but wrap up against two of the worst, Detroit and Minnesota. There's a good chance they can avoid last year's 58 sacks allowed, which is the second most in franchise history.

Thanks to all of you guys that check out Sackwatch each week!

Here are Chicago's historical total sacks allowed through 13 games (in the Sackwatch era), plus the year-end sack percentages.

2010 - 47 Martz (10.7%)

2011 - 38 Martz (9.4%)

2012 - 38 Tice (8.3%)

2013 - 22 Trestman (4.9%)

2014 - 30 Trestman (6.3%)

2015 - 23 Gase (5.9%)

2016 - 24 Loggains (4.8%)

2017 - 31 Loggains (7.6%)

2018 - 29 Nagy (6.1%)

2019 - 35 Nagy (7.2%)

2020 - 33 Nagy (5.5%)

2021 - 42 Nagy (9.7%)

2022 - 42 Getsy (13.1% so far)

Here are the individual Sacks allowed after 13 games.

Justin Fields - 11

Sacks Happen - 10.5

Braxton Jones - 6.5

Larry Borom - 4

Lucas Patrick - 2

Sam Mustipher - 2

Michael Schofield III - 1.5

Teven Jenkins - 1.5

Riley Reiff - 1

Trevor Siemian - 1

David Montgomery - .5

Khalil Herbert - .5

With no sacks allowed this week, I decided to break down some Alex Leatherwood tape, and you can check that out in this quick video here.