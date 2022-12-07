With no sacks to break down this week, I decided to use my extra time to dive into a quick video breakdown of the brief appearance from Alex Leatherwood. Watching live, I didn’t notice him, which is good for an offensive lineman. Then on my rewatch, I zeroed in on his ten reps, yeah, it was just ten, but I liked what I saw. Nothing flashy, but no mistakes from Leatherwood either.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus already said they plan to keep working him in at right tackle following their bye week, so hopefully, he can build off this solid debut and keep stacking good film.

