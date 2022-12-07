The Bear’s Den, December 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears news: Justin Fields still might have ‘it’ in crunch time - Chicago Sun-Times - Despite progress in 2022, Fields has not developed a finishing touch — the Bears are 1-7 when Fields has a chance to tie or take the lead with 5 minutes or less left in the fourth quarter. But Peyton Manning was 1-6 in 1998. Aaron Rodgers was 0-8 in 2008, so ...

CHGO Bears Podcast: Is this the most fun, bad Chicago Bears season ever thanks to Justin Fields? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates if this year’s Bears team is the most fun bad team thanks to Justin Fields.

It’s time to see Alex Leatherwood take over at right tackle - CHGO - Alex Leatherwood had a small sample size in his Bears debut, but it’s time to see the former first-round pick get his chance as the starting right tackle.

How Bears plan to tinker with Justin Fields-led rushing attack - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have leaned on Justin Fields’ legs a lot this year. They plan to add wrinkles to the run game to change things up.

BetQL model pinpoints Bears player who needs to get going - 670 The Score - Tailing the BetQL model has netted you a solid profit in Bears games this season while fans of the team have suffered through another tough year.

Jaylon Johnson: ‘Sky is the ceiling’ for Jack Sanborn - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn has made the most of his opportunity since moving into a starting role after Chicago traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore in late October, and Sanborn’s teammates have certainly taken notice.

Emma: 5 most important Bears to watch in final 4 games - 670 The Score - As the Bears struggle at 3-10 and conclude what has been a challenging season, here are the five most important players to watch down the stretch.

Jaylon Johnson nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year - 670 The Score - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on Tuesday was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes excellence on the field and community service off of it.

Credit where it’s due: Pace nabbing Fields with 11th pick was a steal - Chicago Sun-Times - QB had everything a team wants, so it was a pleasant surprise he was still on the board

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Aaron Rodgers Era Ends, Justin Fields Era Begins - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears being owned by the Green Bay Packers happened for the last time on Sunday.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers review - Windy City Gridiron - In the midst of all of this losing, some young players are starting to come into their own

