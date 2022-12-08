We have a special bye week edition of Bear Bones this week as our usual co-host Dr. Mason West is joined by Chicago Bears fan and Patriots beat writer Khari Thompson from Boston’s WEEI. Khari has been a frequent guest on our podcast channel, and we’re happy to get his league-wide take on the Bears again.

This week Mason’s show is looking at the season so far, a look ahead at the next four games, then finally a peek at some offseason possibilities for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears.

