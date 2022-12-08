The Bear’s Den, December 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears Twitter mailbag: How should they rebuild this offseason? - Chicago Sun-Times - With the Bears on their bye week, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley — who can be found at @patrickfinley — answers your questions from Twitter.

Hoge’s Bears Things: Justin Fields has done the impossible — make a 3-10 season feel fun - CHGO - It’s been an oddly fun season considering the Bears aren’t a very good football team. And the credit goes to Justin Fields. That’s where we’ll start this week’s Bears Things newsletter. The Lead: 2022 sets Bears up for brighter 2023 Can a 3-10 season be considered a win? In the Bears’ case it can —

NFL mock draft: Will Anderson to Bears with No. 2 overall pick - NBC Sports Chicago - In a three-round mock draft, we look at what could happen if the Bears select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears overreactions: Should Saquon Barkley be top offseason target? - NBC Sports Chicago - What should the Bears top priority be this offseason? Should Saquon Barkley be a target? The offseason look ahead version of overreactions is here.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Jalen Carter still a match at No. 2 - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears see their highest draft projection yet and Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter still looks like the man for them.

Bears could give Alex Leatherwood a bigger opportunity - 670 The Score - In the final four games of their season, the Bears may give second-year offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood a starting opportunity in what would represent an audition of significance for his future.

How Passing on Justin Fields Sent the Broncos Into a Spiral - Bleacher Nation - The Broncos’ loss is the Bears’ gain.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Five Vikings miss practice with illness - ProFootballTalk - Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them.

POLISH SAUSAGE

No criminal charges will be filed against Matt Araiza - ProFootballTalk - Ken’s Note: The Raiders need another punk... I mean punter?

Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active Thursday night - ProFootballTalk - The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, and he arrived at the team facility about 14 hours ago.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 13 vs Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - No sacks allowed by the Bears for the first time in over two years!

Gabriel's 2023 NFL Draft: An Early Look at the Edge Class - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, takes an early look at some of the top edge talent in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Tank Guide - Windy City Gridiron - How to watch the end of the NFL season if you just want draft position

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Film Breakdown: Alex Leatherwood - Windy City Gridiron - Alex Leatherwood has played so few snaps for the Bears that he only has one picture available to us, blocking on a field goal, but we broke down his play from Sunday here:

