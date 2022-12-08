Picks and Profits: Raiders at Rams

We’re closing in on the home stretch of Thursday Night Football games and this one sure looked better on paper at the beginning of the year. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of disappointing ball clubs. The Raiders seem to have found something on offense as they enter this one winners of three straight including wins against the Seahawks and Chargers. The Derek Carr to Davante Adams has been fully opened up with Adams already well over one thousand yards receiving with twelve scores. Josh Jacobs has turned his game on to another level, currently leading the league in rushing with 1,303 yards and double digit touchdowns.

On the other side, the Rams are struggling through their Super Bowl hangover season, losing their last six games since coming off their bye week. Newly signed quarterback Baker Mayfield could provide the spark they need to at least make the rest of the season interesting so let’s see if this squad can at least get a bounce in production. Absolutely nothing interesting about the Rams running game and with Cooper Kupp ailing, there’s not a lot to get excited about.

I don’t really believe in the Raiders, but I sure don’t think there’s much life in the Rams. The books are giving us a gift with the 6.5 point spread, meaning the Raiders side only needs to win by one full score. With the Raiders offense as the only real functional unit at this point, I like my chances with that side. As for the total, give me the under until the Rams prove they can bring Baker up to speed.

