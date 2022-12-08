Guess which team has the most explosive* offense in the NFL

*Yes, the Chicago Bears have played in one more game than several teams.

Yes, the definition of “explosive” in the below infographic may not be the same as other analytic sites use to categorize explosiveness.

Yes, there are more explosive runs than there are passes.

Yes, most of this explosiveness can be attributed to one player, quarterback Justin Fields.

But just enjoy that the Chicago Bears have an offense that is mentioned in the same breath as the elite offenses around the league. This after starting slow by averaging less than 300 yards in total offense during their first six games and averaging only 15.5 points per game in those first six. For some perspective, the Bears currently average 329.7 yards in offense and 20.8 ppg.

The arrow is pointing up.

Also, keep in mind that this is being done while having replacement-level and one-year stop-gap players surrounding Fields, with a first-year play caller still coming into his own.