Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

With the Bears on bye this week, let’s take a peek at the NFC North matchup with a surprising spread. The Detroit Lions play host to the Minnesota Vikings this week as 2.5 point favorites. The Vikings come into this one with only two losses on the year but are underdogs to the Lions? In part because the Vikings locker room is battling some kind of illness outbreak and in part because the Lions are playing good football lately. Winners of four of their last five contests, this Lions unit is starting to resemble the squad many envisioned they’d be coming into the season. The offense is one of the best in the league as one of only three NFC teams to top 300 points so far this year.

On the other side, the Vikings record certainly feels a bit inflated as they’ve won eight of their ten games by seven or fewer points. That one-score game record is a testament to their great season, but can also reveal some cracks in the foundation as far as betting is concerned. I had hoped the booked would continue to favor the Vikings and we could profit off of that bubble, but they have done an excellent job of baking all of that into this line. Still, I like the Lions here to take care of business at home in a real statement game for them while the Vikings literally recover from illness. I don’t believe in either defense so I’ll gladly hop on the over here as well. Start your Vikings and Lions in fantasy lineups as well.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at this weekend and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

