The Bear’s Den, December 9, 2022

Dannehy: Serious Concerns About Eberflus - Da Bears Blog - First and goal from the 19 when the quarterback is playing well shouldn’t be a running down.

Do the Bears miss any of the departures from their unremarkable 2021 team? - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2021 season was an unremarkable boondoggle for the Bears, and when new general manager Ryan Poles took over in January, he saw little worth clinging to from the 6-11 roster as he embarked on the rebuild. It was a bizarre last-ditch effort by Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy to save their jobs: a team led by a castoff quarterback with no left tackle and a clearance rack secondary. Predictably, that got them nowhere.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What lessons can the Chicago Bears learn in the final four games? - CHGO - In this CHGO Bears episode, the crew discusses the lessons the Chicago Bears can learn from their final four games of the 2022 season.

How much blame should Justin Fields take for the failed fourth quarter comebacks? - CHGO - The Bears have not been able to close out games in the fourth quarter, but how much of that blame should be placed on quarterback Justin Fields

Bears can fix defensive line with two blockbuster offseason moves - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ defensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Ryan Poles can fix that with two no-brainer moves this offseason.

Terry Bradshaw loves what he’s seeing from Justin Fields - 670 The Score - Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw loves what he has seen from Bears quarterback Justin Fields this season, but he also harbors significant concern about Fields getting injured because of Chicago’s offensive style.

Wiltfong: Guess which team has the most explosive* offense in the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s a hint... The team hails from a certain Mid-western town, that starts with a C, ends with an O, and in the middle is HICAG.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears State of the Franchise - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for this week’s Bear Bones as we take a big-picture look at where the franchise currently stands and what lies ahead.

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 13 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 13 against the Packers?

Householder: Chicago Bears at the bye - Remaining schedule and look-ahead lines - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears aren’t playing Sunday, so we look further down the schedule

