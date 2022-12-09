Our confidence in the Bears has spiked again

What’s happening?

Does our fanbase have real hope? Do we believe that the three-win product on the field is a necessary tear-down before an inevitable ascension to future postseason glory?

The Chicago Bears just lost to their division rival Green Bay Packers, yet our fanbase’s confidence in the team went up.

Our Reacts results have gone up after losses before, but a loss to the hated Packers and our confidence shot up to 86%!? I’m equally shocked and proud of our voters for understanding the big picture for this franchise.

I wanted the Bears to win last Sunday. I want my favorite team to win every game they play, but I also understand the silver lining that goes along with stacking Ls in a season heading nowhere.

Justin Fields set another rushing record in the week 13 game, but his passing numbers continue to improve, and while I don’t see any wins on the horizon, I’m excited to see what FIelds will cook up the remainder of the season.

