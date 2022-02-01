The Bear’s Den, February 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields Explains the Perks of Hiring a Defensive-Minded Head Coach - Bleacher Nation - The Bears QB said something that made me think that hiring Matt Eberflus as a head coach could help with his positional development.

Matt Eberflus Will NOT Call Defensive Plays (But The Defense is Making One Significant Change) - Bleacher Nation - Changes are coming to the Chicago Bears defense with Matt Eberflus coming on board.

DBB Reacts to the Introductory Presser on The Irish Bears Show [VIDEO] - Da Bears Blog - Ken’s Note: Jeff from DBB had the whole firing and hiring process right from start to finish. The fellas have a GREAT take on this, give it a watch

Bears find hope in hiring of Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus - 670 The Score - When Ryan Poles walked to baggage claim at O’Hare to begin his second interview to become the Bears’ general manager, team chairman George McCaskey was waiting for him.

Poles-Eberflus introduction no cause for celebration, alarm - 670 The Score - “What, no applause?” Eberflus joked.

Eberflus: Bears will build offense around Fields’ strengths - 670 The Score - “I’m willing to do whatever to win,” Fields said. “I’m willing to put however much work there needs to be to win.”

Bernstein: Here’s to hoping this Matt Eberflus thing works - 670 The Score - If the Bears fail to win a Super Bowl under the leadership of their new brain trust that was unveiled Monday, it won’t be for a lack of effort.

Poles: Expectations, standards for Bears ‘got to be lifted’ - 670 The Score - “It’s expectations,” Poles said on the Laurence Holmes Show on Monday afternoon shortly after he was introduced in a press conference at Halas Hall. “It’s expectations around here. It’s the standard. That’s got to be lifted. And then for me, in terms of player acquisition, we’ve got to build the most competitive roster in the league. When guys are competitive and fighting for their jobs, that’s when you get the best out of them. We all do. That kind of pressure is good to have. So that’s where we’re going to start – just bringing in really good players that fit what we do. I think we can get there. I know we can get there.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Matt Eberflus’ defensive style got my attention - Chicago Sun-Times - Even before he met Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles had a sense of who he’d be. That’s what’s unique about the NFL, he said: what you see in a team on tape often reflects the personality of the coordinator.

Bears introduce Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus: 10 takeaways on the franchise’s new leaders – The Athletic - What we learned from the new Bears brass, from an offensive identity to the defensive scheme to how to build a roster through the draft.

Justin Fields and the Bears: What’s ahead for the QB with new coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles – The Athletic - Fields’ presence at Halas Hall on Monday said more than Eberflus' and Poles' words about him in their introductory news conference.

How Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus plan to rescue Chicago Bears from mediocrity - Chicago Tribune - Monday marked the culmination of an arduous and eventful month for the Chicago bBears, who finished a 6-11 season on Jan. 9, fired GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy the next day, then went through a two-week search process that ended with the introductions of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

Chicago Bears: What we heard from new GM, coach - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears raised the curtain on a new era Monday, officially introducing general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. Both spoke about their respective career paths and their shared vision for returning the Bears to prominence.

Bears' Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles establish identity for future team - RSN - The Chicago Bears have struggled with their identity in recent seasons, but Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus clearly outlined it right off the bat.

How Bears plan to build offense around Justin Fields - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus each shared their vision for the Bears offense to score more points.

Ryan Poles: Bears can compete now, no rebuild needed - RSN - The Bengals made the Super Bowl one year removed from a 4-11-1 season. Why can't the Bears do the same?

How Bears' George McCaskey convinced Ryan Poles to accept GM job - RSN - It's the little things that made a mark on the Bears general manager.

Bears' Ryan Poles: We'll take the north and never give it back - RSN - New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles issued a warning to the rest of the NFC North in his introductory press conference.

Ryan Poles calls assistant GM ‘critical,’ says he’ll evaluate rest of front office - Chicago Sun-Times - Before Ryan Poles took the Bears’ general manager job, he told chairman George McCaskey he wanted an assistant GM — something Ryan Pace never had.

George McCaskey got his GM — just don’t ask him for how long - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears chairman refused to detail the length of the contract he gave GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Josh McDaniels: It was going to take a special place for me to leave New England - ProFootballTalk - Josh McDaniels has frequently been a head coaching candidate over the last decade and he came close to taking a job in Indianapolis, but he always opted to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator at the end of the day.

Brian Daboll: A lot to like about Daniel Jones - ProFootballTalk - Daboll said the team will “implement a system that suits him” and bring in pieces that allow Jones to be the “best version of himself.’

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brad Holmes doesn’t regret trade of Matthew Stafford: It worked out for both sides - ProFootballTalk - General Manager Brad Holmes, who spent 18 seasons in the Rams’ scouting department before joining the Lions a year ago, has no regrets about the trade.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

What do Bears Fans Think of the Vikings Offseason? - Windy City Gridiron - We step into Adofo-Mensah’s shoes as the GM of the Minnesota Vikings and plan a few offseason moves. We’re also joined by a very special guest, Christopher Gates of Daily Norseman!

Wiltfong: Bears Introductory Press Conference - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus - Windy City Gridiron - Watch the presser here!

