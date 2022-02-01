Bears to interview Joe Brady for offensive staff position

The Bears are interviewing former LSU and Panthers’ offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, who reports The MMQB’s, Albert Breer.

Without a formal offer (as of yet), there’s no word on what a potential role for Brady would resemble in Chicago. The safe assumption is that Brady, 32, would work directly with Justin Fields as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator, or even, perhaps, both roles in one.

Brady, of course, rose to acclaim as the offensive coordinator of college football’s “greatest offense ever” from 2019. A Moorhead offense (lots of RPO’s) protege, Brady added a rich mix of vertical concepts to a star-studded attack with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The results were expected and surpassed entirely: Burrow threw 60 touchdowns en route, leading the Tigers to a National Championship.

After that, with his name hotter than ever, Brady sought a way to jump to the NFL. Over the last two years, he found a place with the Panthers where he made Teddy Bridgewater and even Sam Darnold look somewhat competent for a short time. He was eventually fired earlier this season, with Carolina head coach Matt Rhule citing “creative differences” (Brady wanted to sling the ball as much as possible, Rhule thought it was 1975).

If Brady were to find a niche with the Bears, Chicago would suddenly have quite the exciting offensive staff on paper, with Luke Getsy (another Moorhead offense protege) as the offensive coordinator and Brady as one of his primary partners. And in a hypothetical ideal scenario where Getsy was to get a head coaching opportunity over the next few years—you know, where Justin Fields turns out to be terrific—the Bears would then perhaps have a bright replacement on deck.

Dear Reader, let me tell you: I am ready to get hurt again. This time by a Fields-Getsy-Brady triumvirate.