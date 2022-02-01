Senior Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap

The first practices of the Senior Bowl took place today down in Mobile, Alabama, and we had a few of our guys down there taking in the show from both the National and American teams. In Robert Schmitz’s latest Bear With Me podcast he’s joined not only by my Bear & Balanced co-host Jeff Berckes but also his co-host from the Rule of 3 podcast, Brandon Robinson. Be sure you’re following this threesome all week on Twitter at @robertkschmitz, @gridironborn, and @BRobNFL. for some pictures, videos, and thoughts live from the practice field about some prospects the Chicago Bears could look to target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A few players that impressed them on day one were;

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

Christian Watson, WR, NDSU

Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

And they elaborate even more on what they saw on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium right here in the latest Bear With Me.

Senior Bowl rosters

Pro Football Network has a position by position list of the players height, weight, wingspan, arm length, and hand size right here.