The Bears’ Devin Hester missed his first shot at the Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Devin Hester was unfortunately not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After a career of humiliating kickers, punters, and special teamers alike, the greatest returner of all time will have to wait at least another year before being enshrined into Canton.

Hester nor any other Bears fan need not have fear. While it would have been ideal for Hester to be inducted on the first ballot, it is far from an end for his candidacy to have a bronze bust of his head and face in Canton, Ohio. In January, Windy City Gridiron Bears historian, Jack Silverstein, maintained that Hester is a lock for the Hall of Fame by 2027. Silverstein, of course, was also a strong and primary advocate for Brian Urlacher’s induction—who entered on the first ballot in 2018. Hall of Fame voter Dan Pompe eventually cited Silverstein’s case in lobbying for Urlacher to get the unique first-ballot label.

Suffice to say: If the respected and studious Silverstein says it’s going to happen for Hester within a half-decade, it’s going to happen.

In doing so, whenever the induction does occur, Hester would become only the third pure special teamer (after kicker Jan Stenerud and punter Ray Guy) ever to make the Hall of Fame. A fitting mark for an electric player that turned the tide of many a game through the third phase.

Here’s to February 2023 and a moment Hester, and Bears fans, will remember forever.