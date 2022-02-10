The Bear’s Den, February 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears hire David Walker as running backs coach - ProFootballTalk - Walker, 52, boasts 25 years of coaching experience, including seven in the NFL as a running backs coach with the Colts (2011-14) and Lions (2016-18). He last coached at any level in 2018.

Jim McMahon: Arlington Heights stadium would be ‘great for the fans’ - Chicago Sun-Times - One member of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl champion team wouldn’t be sorry to see Soldier Field go.

Bears great Devin Hester seeks another first in 2022 Hall of Fame vote - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester aspires to be the first return man inducted into the Hall of Fame — and he wants the stamp of being a first-ballot selection.

Bill Polian: Justin Fields isn’t a blue-chipper yet, but ‘give him a chance to grow’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bill Polian knows the expectations put on Fields. He doesn’t think they’re fair.

Super Bowl vs. Olympics shows how snobbish Americans are about their sports - Chicago Sun-Times - The Super Bowl is another reminder of how big the game is here. What does it have that, say, ski jumping doesn’t?

Devin Hester: His ‘ridiculous’ career in the NFL - Chicago Tribune - Record-setting kick returner Devin Hester is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at the Chicago Bears great’s storied career.

Devin Hester: Top 10 memorable plays - Chicago Tribune - As Devin Hester awaits word about whether he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot, here’s a look back at the top moments from the career of the greatest returner in Chicago Bears — and NFL — history.

Where Bears’ Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace went wrong after 2018 season - RSN - The Ringer host outlines a couple of mistakes Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles will need to avoid.

David Walker Joins the Bears as Their New Running Backs Coach - Bleacher Nation - David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and the rest of the Bears running backs have a new position coach.

Former Bears Assistant Ed Donatell Looks Like the Favorite to Land the Vikings DC Job - Bleacher Nation - Ed Donatell, who was coaching Bears defensive backs from 2015-18, could be lining up a gig with a division rival.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is Loaded with Offensive Linemen and Wide Receivers - Bleacher Nation - If Ryan Poles wants to stay true to himself and build through the draft, a good week at the NFL Scouting Combine is a great place to start.

Dannehy: It Doesn’t Start at the Top. It Starts Under Center - Da Bears Blog - While some voices around the Chicago Bears have lost their voices shouting IT STARTS AT THE TOP, the Cincinnati Bengals serve as a reminder that, in reality, it starts under center.

Bears hire David Walker as running backs coach - The Bears have hired David Walker as their new running backs coach, the team announced Wednesday night.

Bears hire 2 assistants to offensive staff - 670 The Score - The Bears have added a pair of assistants familiar with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Women say the NFL pushed them aside - Chicago Tribune - More than 30 women who spoke about working for the NFL described a deeply ingrained corporate culture that demoralized some female employees, drove some to quit in frustration and left many feeling brushed aside.

The NFL is Going to Play Regular-Season Games in Germany Starting This Year - Bleacher Nation - Games will be played in Frankfurt and Munich over the next four years as the NFL attempts to grow the game internationally.

Roger Goodell: We want to see outcomes for minority head coaching candidates - ProFootballTalk - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual Super Bowl week press conference opened with a series of questions about the hiring of minority head coaching candidates.

Washington hires investigator to explore Tiffani Johnson allegations and to make findings public - ProFootballTalk - Get ready for another not-so-independent independent investigation.

Duerrwaechter: Bears Hire David Walker as RB Coach, Complete Primary Staffing - Windy City Gridiron - And just like that the Chicago Bears have wrapped up their coaching hires with the 52-year old veteran taking over the backfield.

Infante - 2022 Bears mock draft: Protecting Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - This latest Bears mock draft gives the Bears some pieces to fit the new regime's philosophies on both sides of the ball.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: What to do behind the QB1? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 13 part series we'll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We'll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we'd like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

