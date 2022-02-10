Chicago Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach

On Thursday the Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Andre Curtis as their new safeties coach. Curtis now joins defensive backs coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II as secondary coaches under defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

This will be Curtis’ 22nd year coaching football, and the 17th consecutive season he spent in the NFL. He was most recently with the Seattle Seahawks where he was their Defensive Passing Game Coordinator from 2018 through the 2021 season. The Seahawks let Curtis and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. go last month. Prior to that he was Seattle’s defensive backs coach in 2017, and before that he served as their assistant secondary coach/safeties from 2015 to 2016.

His entire coaching career has been spent on the defensive side of the ball which started in college as the linebackers coach for Virginia Military Institute, his alma mater, from 2000–2003, before moving to the defensive ends at Georgia Southern from 2004 to 2005.

His first gig in the NFL was with the New York Giants as their defensive quality control coach from 2006 to 2008. It was then on to the St. Louis Rams as their DB coach from 2009 to 2011, before heading to the New Orleans Saints as their assistant secondary coach from 2012 to 2014.