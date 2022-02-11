The Bear’s Den, February 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears coach Matt Eberflus appears to round out staff with 3 more hires - Chicago Sun-Times - He added a running backs coach and two other offensive assistants Wednesday.

Alan Williams shares vision for Chicago Bears defense - Chicago Tribune - Alan Williams has evolved since a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he needs out to find out what his personnel does best as he takes over the Chicago Bears defense.

New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s first priority: Get players and coaches on the same page – The Athletic - “The important thing that we’re going to have to do at the beginning of this is establish a culture, establish a philosophy,” he said.

Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame case is unique, but easy to make - RSN - The Chicago Bears return specialist is a Hall of Fame candidate, and it’s an easy yes.

The Bears Hired Andre Curtis as Their New Safeties Coach - Bleacher Nation - Four of the Bears’ most recent hires have experience coaching up defensive backs and secondary. That probably isn’t a coincidence.

New Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Speaks: Fields Plan, No Copy Cats, Play-Calling, More - Bleacher Nation - The Bears had their new coordinators facing the media, with new OC Luke Getsy being the most most highly anticipated presser of the bunch.

Bears hire Andre Curtis as new safeties coach - 670 The Score - The Bears have hired Andre Curtis as their new safeties coach, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Luke Getsy brings Bears open mind in building offense - 670 The Score - New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy boasts a simple philosophy on offense.

Bears name Andre Curtis safeties coach - Chicago Sun-Times - He spent the last four seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive passing game coordinator before the team fired coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and Curtis last month.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: I’ll get to know Justin Fields before establishing playbook - Chicago Sun-Times - Presumably, Luke Getsy offered more specifics about how he’ll develop quarterback Justin Fields when he interviewed for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job than did Thursday.

Carson Palmer: It's demoralizing to get sacked as much as Joe Burrow, but he stays cool - ProFootballTalk - With Burrow now in the Super Bowl, Palmer says he’s impressed with how easily Burrow seems to shake it off when he gets hit.

Report: Jared Allen will not be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 - Daily Norseman - And that’s a damn shame

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday the Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Andre Curtis as their new safeties coach. Curtis now joins defensive backs coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David...

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: Another tight end makeover - Windy City Gridiron - In this 13 part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

