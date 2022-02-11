Tarik Cohen awarded Bears’ 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since September 27, 2020, but his teammates have voted Tarik Cohen the recipient of the Chicago Bears’ 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

What makes the Ed Block Courage Award winner so special is that it’s solely determined by a vote of his teammates, and it goes to “players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”

It’s a testament to Cohen’s determination and character that while rehabbing the entire 2021 season that his peers would consider him for this honor.

“The Ed Block Courage Award recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication,” per EdBlock.org. “He is also a community role model. With this honor, he enters into an association which contrasts his fierce profession by becoming a major component of the Courage House National Support Network for Kids. He becomes an Ambassador of Courage for victims of abuse, violence and neglect.”

The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to supporting the well-being of abused, neglected and at-risk children throughout our Courage House National Support Network for Kids. Through our partnership with the National Football League, the Foundation cultivates awareness at each Courage House and helps to raise funds for their programs and initiatives. Our Vision is to break the cycle of abuse and neglect and to lay the foundation for generations of safe and nurturing families.

The Bears’ “Courage House” is Maryville Academy’s Crisis Nursery in Des Plaines. Illinois.

At Maryville, we are focused on some of our society’s most critical issues. Our range of programs includes residential care, mental health services, healthcare services, family support services, educational offerings and youth development programs through outreach services.

The 26-year old Cohen is still rehabbing his knee injury, but if he can make it all the way back there’s no question he’s one of the more electrifying players in the game today. The 2018 First Team All-Pro has been a superstar off the field saw well with several charitable endeavors during his time on the Bears.