Dick Butkus on Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, and the state of the Bears

The legendary Dick Butkus was a recent guest on the SB Nation NFL Show, and they cut up his segment for us to air on the WCG Podcast Channel. Butkus begins his spot talking about the NFL Alumni Association's Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity Campaign (for more info you can visit HuddleUpObesity.org), but he ends it on en epic rant about the current state of the Chicago Bears.

“The guys that were there last year, I have never been as frustrated watching the Bears as I was last year. I couldn’t, for the life of me, I could not take it. I got really hot - especially when a guy after the game says he owns the Bears and all that business.”

I can only imagine if a Packer player would have done something like that back in Butkus’ day.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Butkus is a believer in Justin Fields, but he was not pleased with how the Bears brought him along last year, nor was he happy with the offensive line.

“I heard from an inside source that Justin Fields, who I think is our answer at quarterback, from the first day of training camp to the last day of the season, he really wasn’t coached. He wasn’t coached up. And this is from somebody on the inside, I’m not going to mention who. I said, ‘I can half see that.’ But what do you want from the kid when the line is a piece of paper?”

He gave his thoughts on new head coach Matt Eberflus and on the current stats of the Bears.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take for them to turn this problem around. Unless they get like the Rams, and they start entertaining free agents, but who wants to go there (Chicago) if it’s a crappy team, you know what I’m saying?”

After three straight disappointing years under Matt Nagy... Yes, I do know what you’re saying.

