Matt Eberflus completes his Chicago Bears coaching staff

The Chicago Bears announced that they have completed all their hirings towards their 2022 coaching staff, and while we shared that list when they made their last two additions, we wanted to make sure you guys didn’t miss it.

Here’s the full coaching staff for the 2022 Chicago Bears.

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

Offensive Line: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line: Austin King

Quarterback: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers/Passing game coordinator: Tyke Tolbert

Running Backs: David Walker

Tight Ends: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends: Tim Zetts

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Linebackers: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Line: Travis Smith

Assistant Defensive Line: Justin Hinds

Defensive backs: James Rowe

Safeties: Andre Curtis

Assistant DB: David Overstreet II

Assistant Special Teams: Carlos Polk

Coaching assistant: Kevin Koch

Defensive Quality Control: Ronell Williams*

Head strength and conditioning coach: Jason Loscalzo*

Assistant strength and conditioning: Anthony Hibbert*

Assistant strength and conditioning coach: Casey Kramer*

* Holdovers from the previous regime