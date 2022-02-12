Matt Eberflus completes his Chicago Bears coaching staff

The Chicago Bears announced that they have completed all their hirings towards their 2022 coaching staff, and while we shared that list when they made their last two additions, we wanted to make sure you guys didn’t miss it.
Here’s the full coaching staff for the 2022 Chicago Bears.
Head Coach: Matt Eberflus
Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy
Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams
Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower
Offensive Line: Chris Morgan
Assistant Offensive Line: Austin King
Quarterback: Andrew Janocko
Wide Receivers/Passing game coordinator: Tyke Tolbert
Running Backs: David Walker
Tight Ends: Jim Dray
Assistant Tight Ends: Tim Zetts
Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young
Linebackers: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive Line: Travis Smith
Assistant Defensive Line: Justin Hinds
Defensive backs: James Rowe
Safeties: Andre Curtis
Assistant DB: David Overstreet II
Assistant Special Teams: Carlos Polk
Coaching assistant: Kevin Koch
Defensive Quality Control: Ronell Williams*
Head strength and conditioning coach: Jason Loscalzo*
Assistant strength and conditioning: Anthony Hibbert*
Assistant strength and conditioning coach: Casey Kramer*
* Holdovers from the previous regime
Loading comments...