Bears sign Willie Wright to a Reserve/Future contract

On Saturday the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Willie Wright (6’3”, 300) to a Reserve/Future contract. Wright was originally an undrafted free agent of the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and he spent the entire season on their practice squad.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons the following season and once again spent the whole year on the practice squad. He did get a one game call up that year, but he didn't play. He was a part of their offseason roster in 2021 but was released in August.

In college he was a four year starter for Tulsa, mostly at tackle, but during his time in the NFL he’s spent many of his reps on the interior at center.

Wright is the first ever player acquisition of new Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Here are the 13 players the Bears have signed to Reserve/Future deals this offseason.

Offense

Isaiah Coulter﻿, WR

Nsimba Webster, WR

Dieter Eiselen﻿, OL

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.﻿, OL

Willie Wright, OL

Ryan Willis﻿, QB

Defense

Auzoyah Alufohai﻿, DL

LaCale London﻿, DL

Michael Joseph﻿, DB

BoPete Keyes﻿, CB

Lamar Jackson, CB

Ledarius Mack﻿, OLB

Charles Snowden﻿, OLB