Super Bowl picks 2022: Why L.A. is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy

For the second consecutive year the Super Bowl will feature the home team as one of its combatants, and just like a season ago I see the home town team leaving with the Lombardi Trophy. Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Los Angeles Rams favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals when they square off at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, and I agree with that.

I’m taking the Rams to win SB LVI, but I’m taking the Bengals to cover in a close game, and I’m also going with the over (48.5) as I think this will be a fairly high scoring affair. I see L.A. having their way offensively most of the game behind Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr., but the Bengals will eventually rally behind Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The X-Factor in the game is going to be a determined Aaron Donald. Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is going to move Donald all over their front, and he’ll find a mismatch wherever he lines up. He’ll command attention all night, which will let former Bear Leonard Floyd make an impact. Burrow has been sacked 63 times in the 19 games he’s played in this season, and Donald is going to push for the Super Bowl record of 3 sacks which will put him in the game’s MVP discussion.

I asked some of our followers on Twitter to give us their pick for the game, and here’s some of what they had to say.

I'd like to see the Bengals win but I think the Rams take this one, Aaron Donald is a game wrecker and the Rams pass rush may prove to be too much. Cooper Kupp, OBJ will make some big plays, Stafford will still Stafford at some point. — Aaron (@WCGHypeMan) February 9, 2022

I think Lions Stafford shows up in the worst way, and the Bengals end up running away with it based on turnovers and a gassed LAR defense. — chip.wad (@doubleyewdee) February 10, 2022

Rams because my 11 year old son betrayed me years ago and decided to root for the Rams instead of the Bears even after I bought him a Forte jersey. — T Kennedy (@strooperTK421) February 9, 2022

It’s all about the Matt Stafford story. Team transcends the talent of the QB. Sure QB scan elevate the whole team. But Stafford is proof. It’s not just the QB. It’s not only about the QB a stats. — Michael Kehoe (@mkehoe703) February 10, 2022

Hi, this is Ross. Long time reader, I am picking the Bengals because Joe Burrow brought back Cartier frames. — Ross Read (@RossRead) February 9, 2022

Rams, because it’s a foolproof plan to bet against what I’d actually like to happen. — Brian Papp (@mad_papper) February 10, 2022