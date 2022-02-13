 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Super Bowl picks 2022: Why L.A. is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the second consecutive year the Super Bowl will feature the home team as one of its combatants, and just like a season ago I see the home town team leaving with the Lombardi Trophy. Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Los Angeles Rams favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals when they square off at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, and I agree with that.

I’m taking the Rams to win SB LVI, but I’m taking the Bengals to cover in a close game, and I’m also going with the over (48.5) as I think this will be a fairly high scoring affair. I see L.A. having their way offensively most of the game behind Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr., but the Bengals will eventually rally behind Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The X-Factor in the game is going to be a determined Aaron Donald. Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is going to move Donald all over their front, and he’ll find a mismatch wherever he lines up. He’ll command attention all night, which will let former Bear Leonard Floyd make an impact. Burrow has been sacked 63 times in the 19 games he’s played in this season, and Donald is going to push for the Super Bowl record of 3 sacks which will put him in the game’s MVP discussion.

I asked some of our followers on Twitter to give us their pick for the game, and here’s some of what they had to say.

Loading comments...