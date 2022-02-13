Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: A position by position look at where the team stands

This story stream will compile all our positional spotlights of the Bears heading into the 2022 season.

In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see new general manager Ryan Poles make.

This story stream will be updated each day we add a positional breakdown and those breakdowns will cover the contract status of all the current players at quarterback, tight end, wide receivers, running backs, guards, tackles, centers, defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties, and the specialists.

Defensively with the Bears transitioning from a 3-4 base defense that had some Vic Fangio-like principles to Matt Eberflus’ favored 4-3 front that features an evolved version of the Tampa 2, there will definitely be some changes made on defense.

On offense the Bears are scrapping Matt Nagy’s bastardized version of an Andy Reid West Coast offense for an offense that borrows from the Mike Shanahan tree under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, so expect plenty of changes on that side of the ball too.

Here’s a run down on all the Bears 2022 free agents and here’s Jacob Infante’s first 2022 Top 100 NFL Draft Big Board.