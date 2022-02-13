Super Bowl 2022: Open Thread!

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and you guys can talk about the game right here in this open thread. Here’s a fun fact you may not know, while the Rams are playing on their home field (SoFi Stadium) the Bengals are the designated home team for this contest, because the NFL alternates years for which conference gets to be the home team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When does coverage start: Pregame coverage began at 11:00 a.m. CT

What time does the game kickoff: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where is the game: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

What TV channel: NBC

Where can I live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

