The Bear’s Den, February 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Take note, Bears: Elite WRs helped drive Rams, Bengals to Super Bowl LVI - Chicago Sun-Times - Sure, it’s a quarterback-driven league. But part of prioritizing the quarterback means loading him up with top-notch receiving targets, such as the Super Bowl teams did.

Chicago Bears: A stadium like SoFi in Arlington Heights? - Chicago Tribune - Fans can dream, but the Chicago Bears might have a difficult time coming up with the money for a development like SoFi Stadium, home of this year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 56: Pending free agents the Bears should consider in 2022 - Bears Wire - With all eyes on the Super Bowl, here are some pending free agents the Bears should keep an eye on Super Sunday.

What Bears can learn from Super Bowl 56 finalists Rams and Bengals - Bears Wire - The Bears can learn a lot from the Rams and Bengals

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI - ProFootballTalk - The Rams are champions of the football world.

Super Bowl LVI could be one-and-done shot at title for Rams, Bengals - Chicago Sun-Times - This isn’t like Tom Brady’s 2001 Patriots or Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs arriving two years ago. Neither the Rams nor Bengals are presumably at the start of a dynasty.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Matt Eberflus completes his Chicago Bears coaching staff - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears announced that they have completed all their hirings towards their 2022 coaching staff, and while we shared that list when they made their last two additions, we wanted to make...

Wiltfong: Bears sign Willie Wright to a Reserve/Future contract - Windy City Gridiron - On Saturday the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Willie Wright (6’3", 300) to a Reserve/Future contract. Wright was originally an undrafted free agent of the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and he...

THE RULES

