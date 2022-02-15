2022 Bears mock draft: Adding a shutdown corner

The 2021-22 NFL season has come to its conclusion, which means it’s officially draft SZN!

For those of you just joining me on this wonderful journey that is draft evaluation, welcome aboard! For those of you who have been along on this trip with me for a while, your presence is much appreciated. And if you don’t care about the draft, why are you on this article? Go away, troll.

I’m trying to increase my mock draft production this offseason as to help you all get a broader understanding of draft prospects, so we’re back again another Bears 7-round mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft.

I ran a simulation over at NFL Mock Draft Database, so feel free to run simulations and share them with me in the comments or on Twitter.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Round 2: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

I was pretty surprised to see Roger McCreary fall to the Bears in Round 2, so when he fell out of the first round, I knew I had to make him my pick.

McCreary is arguably the best press cornerback in the class. His athleticism, football IQ, ball skills and physicality through a receiver’s stems could see him selected in the first round, but if he falls to No. 39, he’s instantly a top option for Chicago.

Round 3: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

As was the case with McCreary, I was stunned to see Nicholas Petit-Frere available in the third round. Though the interior offensive line is a bigger need for the Bears than tackle, I found it to be a good strategy to stockpile as many good offensive linemen as possible and figure out positional fit later.

Petit-Frere is a long-limbed tackle prospect with nimble feet in pass protection, good awareness as a zone blocker and good location behind his jabs. His well-rounded skill-set projects him as a solid starter at the next level, especially as a right tackle.

Round 5 (via Texans): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

If the Bears cut Danny Trevathan this offseason — or if he retires — they’ll be in the market for a MIKE linebacker to fit next to Roquan Smith going forward.

Though he’s shorter for a linebacker, Brian Asamoah’s long arms, impressive mobility and sideline-to-sideline speed gives him an extensive tackling radius. He could project as a WILL linebacker, but having played as a MIKE for Oklahoma’s defense, he could fit into that role, as well.

Round 5: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

I wanted to take a wide receiver earlier than Round 5, but in a scenario where they address the position heavily in free agency, this could be a possible option for them.

Bo Melton is a savvy receiver with strong hands and a running back-like frame, and his agility and contact balance after the catch makes him a dangerous weapon in the open field. He isn’t elite in a particular area, but he’s well-rounded and a lot of fun to watch at the catch point and in space.

Round 6: Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

The Bears aren’t going to be able to fill every need this offseason, and their uncertainty along the defensive line could make the position a potential weakness in 2022. That said, they could still add some depth up front.

Matthew Butler is a versatile defensive lineman who played all over the line for Tennessee’s defense in 2021. He’s quick off the ball and plays with active hands at the point of attack, and he offers above-average gap awareness in the run game. Remember his name as a potential sleeper in this year’s class.