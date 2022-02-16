The Bear’s Den, February 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Wood: Fields in Focus Part II: Play Action - Da Bears Blog - Today is the second of seven articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ rookie season, looking at how his performance fared in play action vs. standard dropbacks and also how he performed throwing quick passes as opposed to slow-developing plays. All stats are from Pro Football Focus (PFF) unless otherwise noted.

Bears schedule: An offseason look at 2022 opponents - Bears Wire - With the 2021 season in the books, we’re previewing the Bears’ 2022 slate of opponents.

Bears reunite Justin Fields with Chris Olave in new 3-round mock draft - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears have some big needs heading into the 2022 offseason, where new general manager Ryan Poles will have some important decisions to make.

15 free agents Bears, Ryan Poles could target this offseason - RSN - Here’s a list of players that the Bears may have their eyes on when free agency opens up on March 16:

How Bears, Justin Fields can follow Rams’ Super Bowl win blueprint - RSN - The past two Super Bowl champions have combined an excellent defense with clutch quarterback play.

Bears hire for new director of high performance position - 670 The Score - The Bears have hired Brent Salazar as their Clyde Emrich director of high performance, a newly formed position under the watch of new general manager Ryan Poles.

Bears hire Brent Salazar as director of high performance - Chicago Sun-Times - Salazar, a former Vikings strength and conditioning coach, will head a newly created position — named after legendary Bears strength coach Clyde Emrich — to oversee the Bears’ strength-and-conditioning and sports science programs.

John Madden called losing on purpose “the worst thing” that could be done in football - ProFootballTalk - At Madden’s memorial service yesterday, a video was played of Madden discussing what he called the proudest moment of his coaching career: A game Madden’s Raiders won, even when some observers felt they would have been better off losing.

2022 NFL first-round draft order: Jaguars own the first choice, and the Lions the 32nd - ProFootballTalk - With Super Bowl LVI finished, it’s on to 2022.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears hire Brent Salazar as strength and conditioning coach - Windy City Gridiron - Salazar will have one of the more underrated and important jobs at Halas Hall.

Jacob Infante live on Adam Rank’s The Sick Podcast - Windy City Gridiron - Check out our Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante chopping it up with Adam Rank tonight!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: Who’ll be the center of the o-line? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Infante: 2022 Bears mock draft - Adding a shutdown corner - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get lucky with a stud cornerback falling to them in the second round in our latest 2022 mock draft.

