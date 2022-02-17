The Bear’s Den, February 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears sign punter Ryan Winslow, long snapper Beau Brinkley - Chicago Sun-Times - It remains to be seen if the Bears’ new coaching staff wants to go in a different direction on special teams — long-time punter Pat O’Donnell and long-snapper Patrick Scales are free agents.

One pending free agent Bears could target: NFC edition - Bears Wire - Free agency is just around the corner. We're taking a look at one one pending free agent from each NFC team that should interest the Bears.

Thomas Graham Jr. Is Well Set to Compete for a Starting Job Opposite Jaylon Johnson in 2022 - Bleacher Nation - Thomas Graham Jr. should be feeling good about the opportunity before him with Chicago next season.

Wood: Fields in Focus Part III - Under Pressure - Da Bears Blog - This piece will examine how frequently Fields was pressured, who was to blame for that pressure, and how Fields performed when under pressure. All stats are from Pro Football Focus (PFF) unless otherwise noted.

Arkush explains why he voted for Kupp for regular-season MVP - 670 The Score - Rams receiver Cooper Kupp capped his brilliant 2021 season with MVP honors in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday -- but he received relatively scant consideration for the regular-season version of the award.

Lombardi: Bears need to emphasize both lines in rebuild - 670 The Score - Every year, like clockwork, the football community spends the week after the Super Bowl trying to figure out how the game applied to their team. What can the Bears take away from the Bengals' improbable run through the playoffs? Are they actually a good example to model a team after?

POLISH SAUSAGE

Les Snead: “F them picks, we’ll use them to win more Super Bowls” - ProFootballTalk - Rams General Manager Les Snead showed up to the Rams Super Bowl LVI championship parade and rally on Wednesday wearing a shirt of the famed “F— them picks” meme.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Deshaun Watson can now be questioned under oath in 22 pending lawsuits - ProFootballTalk - As the football future of Teams quarterback Deshaun Watson slides back to the front burner, reports and speculation regarding teams for which he’d be willing to play (ESPN recently added the Buccaneers, who make sense, and the Vikings, who don’t, to the mix) remain premature. It’s unlikely that anyone will be making a move until greater clarity has been secured regarding his legal situation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: How big a need is tackle? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

THE RULES

