 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down Matt Eberflus’ defensive do’s and don’ts

Robert S. is live right now breaking down tape from across Matt Eberflus’ Colts defense on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from a few Colts games across the 2021 season in hopes of illuminating the strengths and weaknesses of Bears’ new HC Matt Eberflus’ defensive philosophy.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • What kinds of coverages does Matt Ebeflus generally believe in?
  • What are the hallmarks of his defense (AKA what makes him good?)
  • Where does his defense tend to struggle, if anywhere?
  • How does the Bears’ current personnel fit into Flus’ defense? Where could they improve?
  • What expectations do I have for his defense going forward?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Note: Now that we’re in the offseason, streams like this won’t be quite as consistent as the 1-per-week pace I produced during the season — my plan is to lean more into 12-20 minute edited videos, but you can expect the occasional stream whenever there’s a topic like this that I’ve not been quick enough to cover outright.

Plenty more to come throughout the offseason — between a Fields breakdown, draft content, free agency, and more there’ll be plenty of content coming your way all the way up until the 2022 season’s kick-off. Thanks so much for Bearing With Me!

Next Up In News

Loading comments...