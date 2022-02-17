Breaking down Matt Eberflus’ defensive do’s and don’ts

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from a few Colts games across the 2021 season in hopes of illuminating the strengths and weaknesses of Bears’ new HC Matt Eberflus’ defensive philosophy.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- What kinds of coverages does Matt Ebeflus generally believe in?
- What are the hallmarks of his defense (AKA what makes him good?)
- Where does his defense tend to struggle, if anywhere?
- How does the Bears’ current personnel fit into Flus’ defense? Where could they improve?
- What expectations do I have for his defense going forward?
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Note: Now that we’re in the offseason, streams like this won’t be quite as consistent as the 1-per-week pace I produced during the season — my plan is to lean more into 12-20 minute edited videos, but you can expect the occasional stream whenever there’s a topic like this that I’ve not been quick enough to cover outright.
Plenty more to come throughout the offseason — between a Fields breakdown, draft content, free agency, and more there’ll be plenty of content coming your way all the way up until the 2022 season’s kick-off. Thanks so much for Bearing With Me!
