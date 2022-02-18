The Bear’s Den, February 18, 2022

You can check out SB Nation’s Updated Community Guidelines here.

6 Bears salary cap cut candidates Ryan Poles may consider - RSN - From Eddie Goldman, to Danny Trevathan, to Tarik Cohen, the Bears will have tough decisions to make this offseason.

1 pending free agent the Bears could target from each AFC team - Bears Wire - Free agency is just around the corner. We’re taking a look at one one pending free agent from each AFC team that should interest the Bears.

Wood: Fields in Focus Part IV - Rookie Progression - Let’s start with a general look at Fields’ stats over the course of the year. A few quick notes:

How much cap space does each NFL team have currently? - 670 The Score - At the outset of the 2022 NFL offseason, here’s a look how much cap space each NFL team currently has to work with, according to Over The Cap.

Emma: 5 roster needs for Bears to address in free agency - 670 The Score - Like seemingly all of his peers who lead NFL front offices, new Bears general manager Ryan Poles has explained he plans to build through the draft while approaching free agency with caution.

Aaron Donald: If we bring everybody back, then I’ll come back - ProFootballTalk - Despite talk before the Super Bowl that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could ride off into the sunset and retire as a champion, Donald is indicating that he will play in 2022.

Titans exploring new stadium in Nashville - ProFootballTalk - The spokesperson notes that the stadium’s structural frame “needs to be largely replaced with steel” and that “mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems need to be completely replaced.” Nashville Mayor John Cooper confirmed “revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision.”

Report: Tom Clements to return to Green Bay as QB coach - Acme Packing Company - Clements coached the Packers from 2006 to 2016.

Wiltfong: Can the Bears be the 2022 version of the Bengals? - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: Will there be 2 new specialists next season? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Schmitz: Breaking down Matt Eberflus’ defensive do’s and don’ts - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is live right now breaking down tape from across Matt Eberflus’ Colts defense on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

