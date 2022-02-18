Bears hire Jim Arthur as head strength and conditioning coach

The Bears have hired Jim Arthur as their head strength and conditioning coach, according to the Bears’ website.

Arthur, 43, has two decades of NFL coaching experience, spending the last six years with the Dolphins as their assistant strength and conditioning coach. Before that, Arthur was a behind-the-scenes fixture at Halas Hall in similar capacities and different spurts from 2005 to 2015.

Arthur’s addition comes on the heels of the Bears naming a new “director of high performance” and sports science in Brent Salazar. The pair will undoubtedly work closely to revamp Chicago’s nutrition and training programs for Bears’ players, both in the off-season and for maintenance during the regular year. Sports science and training go hand in hand not only in the modern NFL but in modern professional athletics overall. These are seemingly small but integral hires that could make or break general manager Ryan Poles’ operation—especially if talented players aren’t healthy and up to their optimal best.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a few weeks away, and the Bears have their performance duo in place as the off-season rolls on.