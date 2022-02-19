The Bear’s Den, February 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

PODCAST: Alan Williams on Defensive Mindset - Chicago Bears All Access - Defensive coordinator Alan Williams and former Bears quarterback Jim Miller join hosts Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on the Bears All Access Podcast.

What Bears DC Alan Williams learned from Tony Dungy - NBC Sports Chicago - The former Colts and Buccaneers head coach gave Williams his first coaching job in the NFL.

Bears name Arthur head strength and conditioning coach - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday hired Jim Arthur as their new head strength and conditioning coach. Arthur previously worked for the Bears from 2005-15 and spent the past six seasons as Dolphins assistant strength and conditioning coach.

PODCAST: Biggest Chicago Bears Offseason Questions, Pre-Combine Prospects to Watch (And More) - Chicago Audible - Make sure to listen to this episode to hear our MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

Why Luke Getsy admired Bears fans from afar in Green Bay - NBC Sports Chicago - The new Bears offensive coordinator joins a short list of people associated with the both sides of the Bears - Packers rivalry.

Does Michael Gallup Fit With The Chicago Bears? - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears are in full offseason mode and speculation is rampant regarding who they will target. Does Michael Gallup make sense?

What Draft Holds for Deeper Bears Backfield - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Here are some of their best options for much later in the 2022 NFL Draft to watch for at the scouting combine.

Would Chicago Bears bring back Bryce Callahan? - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Former Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan is labeled the most underrated player among all free agents at his position by Pro Football Focus, and is one possible solution in the open market to real problems the team has had in nickel coverage.

PODCAST: Scott Pioli peels back curtain on Bears GM Ryan Poles - WGN-TV - Former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli shares stories of Ryan Poles’ days in Kansas City and what makes him a great fit for Bears GM

Fields in Focus Part V: Explosive Plays - Da Bears Blog - This piece looks at how efficiently Fields helped the offense produce explosive plays. All stats are from Pro Football Reference, with many of them compiled using their Game Play Finder tool.

Morrissey: Can Aaron Rodgers please just leave us alone? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Packers quarterback has infiltrated every inch of our lives.

Dick Butkus sacks Aaron Rodgers on Twitter once again - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears Hall of Famer says he had nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley breakup.

Arkush: Mooney the lone bright spot at wide receiver, but draft and free agency provide hope - Daily Herald - The draft and free agency could help the Bears find a No. 1 receiver.

Hammond: Bears have decent 1-2 punch at running back, but room for improvement - Daily Herald - The Bears run game was something of a bright spot in 2021 with lead back David Montgomery putting together another nice season. For 2022, between Montgomery and rookie Khalil Herbert, the Bears have a nice one-two punch.

every time i try to engage here my phone gets interupted by someone named shailene whatsapp — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 18, 2022

Aaron Donald: ‘We bring everybody back, I’m back’ - NFL.com - The three-time Defensive Player of the Year says he’ll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller.

Is Nick Williams worth bringing back in 2022? - Pride Of Detroit - 2022 Detroit Lions free agent profile

Packers LB coach Mike Smith to step away from team - Acme Packing Company - One day after Green Bay filled its coaching staff, a new vacancy appears

on the fencik: How Important Is Building a Winner Through the Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - The main goal of the study is to determine just how important a team’s draft capital really is to a winning team in the NFL.

Wiltfong Jr.: A position by position look at where the Bears are heading in 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - This story stream will compile all our positional spotlights of the Bears heading into the 2022 season. All the offense and specialists are complete, and later today we’ll get started on the defense.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears hire Jim Arthur as head strength and conditioning coach - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears continue a revamp of their foundational staff at Halas Hall.

