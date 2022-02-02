The Bear’s Den, February 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Frank Reich thinks Bears will believe in Matt Eberflus’ HITS - RSN - The Indianapolis Colts head coach shares his perspective on Eberflus’ defensive philosophy.

The Bears Are Reportedly Interviewing Joe Brady For an Unspecified Offensive Assistant Job - Bleacher Nation - Maybe the Bears have the type of job opportunity Brady is looking for to help rebuild his coaching stock.

Former Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai is Now a Free Agent - Bleacher Nation - With the Chicago Bears undergoing an overhaul of the front office and coaching staff, long-time coach Sean Desai is out.

Did George McCaskey Finally Become the Owner of the Chicago Bears? Well, Maybe. - Da Bears Blog - About twenty days ago, George McCaskey said he was “just a fan” of the Chicago Bears and that comment was met with an array of outrages. How could this man, the Chairman of the franchise (an official, paid position), be so naive as to suggest he does not bear responsibility for the franchise’s success on the field? Why hadn’t this man, tasked with leading the organization, used all the resources at his disposal to not only be more than a fan, but to be one of the more knowledgeable football men in the league?

A few reasons to be optimistic about Bears’ new direction - 670 The Score - They’re on board with Justin Fields

Reich: Eberflus brings ‘strong conviction, clear vision’ - 670 The Score - “I just think the world of Matt, personally and professionally,” Reich said Tuesday. “Matt’s a man who is high conviction, clear vision of what he wants, very process-oriented and knows the standards that it’s going to take to get there and just knows what it takes.”

P.J. Fleck: Luke Getsy brings ‘innovative’ approach to Bears - 670 The Score - University of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck spent one year working alongside new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. That came at Western Michigan in 2013, when the Broncos went 1-11.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus had a fluff act to follow on Day 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - What did we learn about Eberflus during his introductory press conference that really matters? Nothing. That’s just how all the great ones did it.

‘Bears fans are going to see what leadership looks like’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Colts head coach Frank Reich awkwardly inherited defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus when he was hired in 2018, but quickly saw a driven leader — and future head coach. “I felt that from Day 1.”

Hub Arkush: What exactly does ‘take the North and never give it back’ mean? – Shaw Local - We’re not sure how serious Ryan Poles is about competing immediately, but the NFC North could be up for grabs sooner than you think, Hub Arkush writes.

Chicago Bears: First takes on 17 coaches - Chicago Tribune - The day a new Chicago Bears coach is introduced can be one of the most thrilling for fans.

Greenberg: Can you find hope in a ‘Welcome to the Bears’ news conference? – The Athletic - Coach Matt Eberflus was more interesting than GM Ryan Poles in their introductory news conference, which is how it should be.

Justin Fields: What Chicago Bears QB said about new coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Tribune - Monday seemed like the day Justin Fields’ rookie year ended and a new leg of his journey began. The Chicago Bears quarterback is now united with new coach Matt Eberflus and coordinator Luke Getsy: "I’m just ready to lead."

Bears press conference: 6 takeaways from Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus - RSN - The Bears general manager and head coach addressed Chicago for the first time on Monday.

Bears coaching staff rumors as Matt Eberflus makes hires - RSN - The new Chicago Bears head coach has already hired Luke Getsy to be his offensive coordinator.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL claims "Diversity is core to everything we do," says Brian Flores' claims are without merit - ProFootballTalk - Flores’ bombshell lawsuit makes serious allegations against his former employer, the Dolphins, and owner Stephen Ross.

Brian Flores sues NFL, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos, alleges racist hiring policies - ProFootballTalk - Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and teams he says have engaged in racist practices against Black coaches.

Brian Flores Sues NFL, Teams; Says Brian Daboll Was Hired by Giants Before Interview - Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights - Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and all 32 teams, alleging racial discrimination in the coach hiring process. In a <a...

Tanking allegation could take down Stephen Ross - ProFootballTalk - The first rule of Tank Club is don’t talk about Tank Club. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly did, and it could actually take him down as an NFL owner.

Broncos call Brian Flores allegations regarding 2019 "sham" interview "blatantly false" - ProFootballTalk - “Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview,” Flores alleges at paragraph 21 of his complaint.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears to interview Joe Brady for offensive staff position - Windy City Gridiron - He’s been lauded as the Next Big Thing in football offensive circles. Now he might be joining the Bears.

What do Bears Fans Think of the Lions Offseason - Windy City Gridiron - We step into Brad Holmes’ shoes as the GM of the Detroit Lions and plan a few offseason moves. We’re also joined by a very special guest, Ryan Matthews of Pride of Detroit!

Infante: 2022 Bears mock offseason - Predicting free agency and the draft - Windy City Gridiron - With a head coach and general manager in tow, let’s predict what the Bears could do this offseason.

THE RULES

