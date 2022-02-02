Bears hire Tyke Tolbert as WR Coach and Passing Game Coordinator

Earlier today the Chicago Bears made multiple hires as they work aggressively to fill out their new coaching staff. Another name at a key position has just been filled moments ago.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are hiring Tyke Tolbert as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He most recently served as the receivers coach for the New York Giants from 2018 to 2021.

It was previously mentioned that Joe Brady could have been a name to watch for Passing Game Coordinator and QB coaching positions. He decided to take the QB coaching job with the Buffalo Bills as Ken Dorsey earned a promotion to being the team’s new offensive coordinator. Now, the Bears land a receivers coach who’s heading into their 28th year in the profession.

He spent a majority of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos from 2011 through 2017. This includes a Super Bowl ring as a member of the SB 50 championship team. Much was said about his work between rejuvenating Emmanuel Sanders and coaching Demaryius Thomas to their best seasons.

While with the Giants he had to make due with what was largely an inconsistent group that was riddled with injuries. Darius Slayton turned into a viable weapon under Tolbert’s coaching. He also survived the coaching transition between Pat Shurmer and Joe Judge.

This will be the first time he’s had a role in the development of an entire passing game. It will also be interesting to see what concepts he blends into this new offense for the Bears. Provided his experience under Gary Kubiak and Pat Shurmer, we should expect a fair amount of Shanahan style concepts included.