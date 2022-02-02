Senior Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap

The second practices of the Senior Bowl took place today in Mobile, Alabama, and we had a few of our guys on the scene for both the National and American teams. Considering I’m one of them (!), my Rule of 3 co-host Brandon Robinson and I got together to break down the players we saw that stood out (for better or for worse) on a WET day of Wednesday practice (Jeff Berckes had to drive home right after practice, so we’ll catch up with him later).

Given how rainy things are in Mobile, the Senior Bowl’s final day of practices will unfortunately be closed to small-timers like us, but be sure you’re following myself and Brandon on Twitter at @robertkschmitz, and @BRobNFL. for some Bears coach analysis, videos, and thoughts live from my AirBnB in Mobile as we’ll be free to work on Chicago Bears’ topics all day, including talk about prospects they could look to target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thurs. Feb 3, practice will be held in the Jaguar Training Center due to expected inclement weather.



For the safety of the players, we are only able to grant media access to our media partners, NFL teams & digital staff, local & broadcast media. — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) February 2, 2022

A few players that impressed us today were:

Christian Watson, WR, NDSU (again)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Jamaree Salyer, OT, UGA

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Velus Jones Jr, WR, Tennessee

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (VERY good on a rainy day)

Tre McBride, TE, Colorado State

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Neil Farrell Jr, DT, LSU

Isaiah Thomas, DL, OU

Perrion Winfrey, DT, OU

Plenty more discussion about players listed above & more in the show — check it out and let us know what you think!

Senior Bowl rosters

Pro Football Network has a position by position list of the players height, weight, wingspan, arm length, and hand size right here.