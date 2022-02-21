The Bear’s Den, February 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

A little less conversation, a little more action: Bears’ big plans will come into view over next 2 months - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have said all the right things since the Bears hired them. But now it’s time to make moves.

Chicago Bears potential 2022 offseason cuts and cap casualties - Bears Wire - The Bears are in a good spot with the salary cap, but GM Ryan Poles can create nearly $20 million in additional space with these cuts.

Free agency: Receivers the Bears should target to help Justin Fields - Bears Wire - The Bears need to surround Justin Fields with some offensive weapons. Luckily, the free agent market is slated to boast some big playmakers.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFLPA supports players who choose to skip Scouting Combine - ProFootballTalk - With the NFL placing pandemic-driven restrictions on the 2022 Scouting Combine, plenty of top prospects are expected to choose not to participate in on-field workouts. Those players have the full support of the union they’ll eventually join.

Future of Sunday Ticket remains very fluid - ProFootballTalk - The NFL’s deal with DirecTV to broadcast the Sunday Ticket package expires after the 2022 season. At this point, the only semi-certainty is that the long-time relationship with DirecTV will end. Where the product goes continues to be an open question.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Vikings expected to hire Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator - Daily Norseman - It looks as though a decision has been made

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: NFL caliber cornerbacks desperately needed - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

THE RULES

