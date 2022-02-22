The Bear’s Den, February 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

7 Bears with the most to prove in 2022 - Bears Wire - Looking ahead to the new season, here’s a look at some Bears players who have the most to prove in 2022.

Allen Robinson is “Unlikely” to Get a Second Franchise Tag from the Chicago Bears - Bleacher Nation - It sure looks like the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson II are parting ways once this offseason begins.

Fields in Focus Part VI: Offensive Hindrance - Da Bears Blog - This piece examines if we can quantify how much the offense around him may have hurt Fields’ production.

Emma: Allen Robinson, Bears seem headed for offseason split - 670 The Score - In theory, this offseason could provide a fresh start between the Bears and veteran receiver Allen Robinson.

POLISH SAUSAGE

With possible changes looming, the pushback against the Scouting Combine bubble is paused - ProFootballTalk - The group seeking to get rid of the Scouting Combine’s bubble has grown to 157 players represented by 14 agencies. For now, however, they have paused their assault on the process given the very real possibility that change will come tonight.

With criminal investigation still pending, Deshaun Watson fails to delay testifying in civil case - ProFootballTalk - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a problem. Anything he says while testifying in the civil cases can be used against him in the criminal case.

Steelers see "good quality available" at quarterback in the draft - ProFootballTalk - Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at a Monday press conference that Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback if they had to play a game today, but they don’t have to play a game today and the makeup of their quarterback room is going to be different once that time does come.

Saskatchewan cuts Paxton Lynch - ProFootballTalk - Is Paxton Lynch’s football career finished?

The clock keeps ticking for the Texans and Deshaun Watson - ProFootballTalk - The coaching carousel officially has stopped. The quarterback carousel hasn’t officially started.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

What Would an Aaron Rodgers Trade Out of Green Bay Look Like? - Bleacher Nation - One pundit projects a Packers-Broncos trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to Denver for a wave of picks. It’s certainly a doozy!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong’s Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: NFL caliber cornerbacks desperately needed - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12 13-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.