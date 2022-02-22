Bears sign Noah Dawkins

The Bears have signed linebacker Noah Dawkins, according to the team website. Contract details have not been disclosed at this time.

A former undrafted free agent out of The Citadel, Dawkins has carved himself out a place in the NFL by being a valuable special teamer. As a rookie in Tampa Bay, he played on over 65 percent of the Buccaneers’ third phase snaps while appearing in 10 games. Once the Buccaneers and Dawkins parted ways, he alternated between the Jets’ active roster and practice squad over the last two years.

Dawkins was a very prominent Jets special-teamer before his final practice squad demotion in November 2021, playing on over 58 percent of the snaps for the league’s second-ranked unit by DVOA.

Considerations for new special teams groups are often made last with new regimes. You don’t know who your depth players are, especially without locking in your top 22 on offense and defense. In February, with Bears GM Ryan Poles still planning out the rest of his off-season, at least special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has one new piece to coach.

We’ll see how long Dawkins can stick it out at Halas Hall.