LunchPail DraftCast: Return of the ‘cast w/ Bleacher Nation’s Luis Medina!

The NFL offseason is upon us, which means it’s time for the return of the LunchPail DraftCast!

Last year, Jacob Infante and Danny Meehan joined forces to provide coverage for the 2021 NFL Draft. The guys will be returning this year, releasing episodes earlier than last year to provide for a wider range of coverage for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the first episode of their “Season 2”, Jacob and Danny are joined by Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation. The guys kick it into high gear with draft coverage, breaking down some of the top Senior Bowl standouts, prospects the Bears could consider along the offensive line, the quarterbacks in this year’s class, and much more.

Whether you’re a newbie to this year’s draft coverage or a bonafide draftnik, this episode has a lot in store for you. Make sure to keep tuned in over the next few months as Windy City Gridiron continues to dive deeper into the draft!