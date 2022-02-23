The Bear’s Den, February 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Allen Robinson? Akiem Hicks? James Daniels? Predicting the Bears’ unrestricted free-agent decisions – The Athletic - New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of money to use in free agency. How many Bears UFAs will he re-sign?

5 players the Chicago Bears have used the franchise tag on - Bears Wire - The Bears aren’t expected to be involved during the franchise tag window. But they’ve used the tag five times in the past.

How Bears can help Justin Fields succeed in offense next season - RSN - Even with all the changes at Halas Hall, developing Justin Fields into an elite NFL QB is still the most important thing for the Bears’ future.

Why former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky could get starting job - RSN - Trubisky believes working with Bills’ Josh Allen and Brian Daboll helped him become a better quarterback.

Wood: Fields in Focus Part VII: Rookie Comparison - Da Bears Blog - So far, this series has focused on what Fields did well and where he struggled during his rookie season. Now I want to broaden this to think a bit about what it could mean for his future. In order to accomplish that, I’m going to compare Fields’ stats in a wide variety of categories to those of every other rookie QB with at least 250 pass attempts in the last decade. All data will come from Pro Football Focus (PFF) unless otherwise noted.

Bears sign LB Noah Dawkins - 670 The Score - The Bears have signed linebacker Noah Dawkins, they announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell Trubisky: I'm in a confident space right now - ProFootballTalk

“After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”

Chiefs’ Anthony Hitchens release: quotes and cap room provided - Arrowhead Pride - On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have released linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s had honest, positive conversations with Packers’ brass - ProFootballTalk - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t saying what his future in football is, but he is saying his relationship with the Packers has improved.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears sign Noah Dawkins - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago is locking in some prove-it depth.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Roster Turnover: Is there a 3-Tech DT on the roster? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12 13-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2022 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Infante’s 2022 Bears mock draft: Trade back, get explosive - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears add some gifted athletes and stock up on draft picks in this latest 7-round mock draft.

